Never used a body double, says Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted during an interview that he was offered to use a body double to make appearances in public for security reasons but said he declined the offer and never used one.

Putin said this during an interview with which aired on TASS news agency.

The President was shown a list of searches about Putin himself and one of which was entitled “Putin body double evidence”.

President Vladimir Putin has ruled Russia for more than 20 years. He is 67 years old and has been a KGB agent.

Putin also reaffirmed that he has continued to shun a personal mobile phone and feels "more comfortable" relying on protected communications means and may occasionally use an aide's phone.