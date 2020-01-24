Netizens furious after Donald Trump shares morphed image with Barack Obama

Donald Trump shared this image on Twitter Photograph:( Twitter )
The post garnered over 103,000 likes and was retweeted nearly 29,000 times so far.
US President Donald Trump faced sharp reaction on Twitter after he shared a morphed image with former president Barack Obama on Friday.
As per the photograph, Obama is peeping through a window with binoculars as Trump posed opposite a wall.
The post garnered over 103,000 likes and was retweeted nearly 29,000 times so far.
However, the US president got a lot of angry reactions from the Twitteratis and some even hailed Obama.
do you have any idea just how ridiculous you are— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 24, 2020
#DonaldTrump will always be jealous of President Obama, and will never measure up. 😳— Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) January 24, 2020
Has no reason to do that... 🤣 pic.twitter.com/o78WEQQJBr— Bobby’s Thoughts (@bobby_thoughts) January 24, 2020
Really should be the other way around, Dirty Don. Obama on the inside, u the perpetual outsider. Always looking in. Jealous. Feeling insecure & inadequate. Wanting to be "in" but knowing you never will be. Bc you're ignorant. Incompetent. A fraud. Easily exposed. Scared. #Trump— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) January 24, 2020
Some users also shared contrary views.
You are the BEST, sir! pic.twitter.com/HVafo7KTIx— Rep. Steven Smith 🇺🇸 (@RepStevenSmith) January 24, 2020
Journalists right now furiously writing articles claiming this is a DaNgErOuS dOcToReD ImAgE!!! pic.twitter.com/18Tlto6Lyn— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 24, 2020