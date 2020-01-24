Netizens furious after Donald Trump shares morphed image with Barack Obama

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Jan 24, 2020, 09.40 AM(IST) Edited By: Abhilash Mahajan

Donald Trump shared this image on Twitter Photograph:( Twitter )

The post garnered over 103,000 likes and was retweeted nearly 29,000 times so far. 

US President Donald Trump faced sharp reaction on Twitter after he shared a morphed image with former president Barack Obama on Friday. 

As per the photograph, Obama is peeping through a window with binoculars as Trump posed opposite a wall. 

However, the US president got a lot of angry reactions from the Twitteratis and some even hailed Obama.

Some users also shared contrary views. 

