Netizens fume as actor Aamir Khan meets Turkey's first lady Emine Erdogan

WION New Delhi, Delhi, India Aug 17, 2020, 10.42 PM(IST) Edited By: Palki Sharma

Aamir Khan and Emine Erdogan Photograph:( Twitter )

Indian actor Aamir Khan is in Turkey and suddenly everyone in India seems to be talking about it because some of his photos have made it to the internet and Netizens are far from happy.

The pictures showed Aamir Khan meeting Emine Erdogan, the first lady of Turkey.

Emine Erdogan tweeted about the meet.

"I had the pleasure of meeting the world-renowned Indian actor", she says.

Reports claim that Aamir Khan flew to Turkey earlier this month. He is shooting for an upcoming film. The shoot had to be moved to Turkey because of the lockdown in India.

So clearly, it was under these circumstances that the actor decided to pay a visit to Turkey's first lady. However, Neitzens are unhappy with the meeting due to the deepening divide between India and Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Erdogan has gone out of his way to offend India. In February, the Turkish president expressed his support to Pakistan's Kashmir claim during an address to the Pakistani parliament. Earlier this month, Erdogan raised the Kashmir issue again while speaking to Pakistan's President Arif Alvi.

Netizens are asking why did Aamir Khan feel the need to visit the first lady of a country that cannot respect India's sovereignty.

One Twitter user called Aamir Khan a hypocrite.

Someone else equated the visit to a self-goal. Netizens have also begun calling for a boycott of Aamir's upcoming movie.

Someone pointed out that Aamir avoided meeting Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu when he was in India.

Why then is he meeting the wife of the Turkish president?

Aamir Khan was not the only one who gave Netanyahu's gala a miss. Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan too did not attend the event.