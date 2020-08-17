Netizens fume as actor Aamir Khan meets Turkey's first lady Emine Erdogan

Indian actor Aamir Khan is in Turkey and suddenly everyone in India seems to be talking about it because some of his photos have made it to the internet and Netizens are far from happy.

The pictures showed Aamir Khan meeting Emine Erdogan, the first lady of Turkey.

Emine Erdogan tweeted about the meet.

I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it! pic.twitter.com/3rSCMmAOMW — Emine Erdoğan (@EmineErdogan) August 15, 2020 ×

"I had the pleasure of meeting the world-renowned Indian actor", she says.

Reports claim that Aamir Khan flew to Turkey earlier this month. He is shooting for an upcoming film. The shoot had to be moved to Turkey because of the lockdown in India.

So clearly, it was under these circumstances that the actor decided to pay a visit to Turkey's first lady. However, Neitzens are unhappy with the meeting due to the deepening divide between India and Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Erdogan has gone out of his way to offend India. In February, the Turkish president expressed his support to Pakistan's Kashmir claim during an address to the Pakistani parliament. Earlier this month, Erdogan raised the Kashmir issue again while speaking to Pakistan's President Arif Alvi.

President Dr. Arif Alvi and President Erdogan exchanged Eid-ul-Azha

greetings in a telephonic conversation. Important matters including Kashmir and Covid-19 were discussed. Pakistan appreciated President Erdogan’s unequivocal statement on Kashmir before the UNGA.@RTErdogan pic.twitter.com/rsVzryYRcD — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 1, 2020 ×

Netizens are asking why did Aamir Khan feel the need to visit the first lady of a country that cannot respect India's sovereignty.

One Twitter user called Aamir Khan a hypocrite.

#AamirKhan is an epitome of hipocrisy...

On-screen a true 'Patriot' and off-screen passing comments such as "India is Intolerable" pic.twitter.com/ybDZsbJR3w — NaamToSunaHiHoga (@palrahul22) August 17, 2020 ×

Aamir Khan with the wife of Turkey's President Erdogan. Turkey is doing full Propaganda against India. This is self goal by Aamir Khan. pic.twitter.com/ghd6xB4Hbx — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) August 16, 2020 ×

Someone else equated the visit to a self-goal. Netizens have also begun calling for a boycott of Aamir's upcoming movie.

Boycott lal singh Chaddha by Aamir Khan.. — Amit (@Amit93194005) August 17, 2020 ×

Aamir khan feels unsecure in India. Now,he is feeling safe in Anti-India Turkey.

Iski movie release per yeh pic yaad rakhna. Humare paise ko humare against use mat honay dena!!#AamirKhan #Erdogan pic.twitter.com/A2K7ldKXpz — सोम गोदारा 🇮🇳 (@SomrajTr) August 17, 2020 ×

Someone pointed out that Aamir avoided meeting Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu when he was in India.

Why then is he meeting the wife of the Turkish president?

Aamir Khan who avoided meeting PM of Israel a friend of India,meets Turkish First Lady, at a time when Turkey is openly backing Pakistan and cornering India on Kashmir.

Reportedly,Aamir sought the meeting. If true,he has made a very loud statement.Get lost From India #AamirKhan — अक्षत (@hawkeye_pirate_) August 17, 2020 ×

Aamir Khan was not the only one who gave Netanyahu's gala a miss. Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan too did not attend the event.