On Sunday (July 14), a small aircraft at London’s Southend Airport crashed and burst into flames right moments after takeoff. It was a Netherlands-bound plane which was engulfed in thick smoke and prompting an emergency response by the fire department. The incident involved the plane Beech B200 Super King Air, and details on casualties are yet to be ascertained.

The Essex Police Dept was alerted just before 4 PM (local time) about a crash. In the statement, they said, “We are working with all emergency services at the scene now, and that work will be ongoing for several hours. We would ask the public to avoid this area where possible while this work continues.”



"We ask that any passengers due to travel via London Southend Airport contact their airline for information and advice," it added.

According to flight-tracking service Flightradar, it took off at 3.48pm and was bound for Lelystad, a city in the Netherlands.