Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a government meeting on Monday (August 4) and said he will soon brief his army on how to achieve the three specific war objectives in Gaza as he vowed to work to ensure Gaza "never again threatens Israel." Talking in the meeting, Netanyahu said, "1,955 years ago, just after the Ninth of [the Hebrew month of] Av, we suffered our greatest fall ever, which changed the face of Jewish history. Since then, we have been divided, separated and fighting each other."

What are the 3 war objectives?

As per an official statement released by his office, Netanyahu said that Israel has three major goals in the war with Hamas in Gaza. The objectives are: Defeating the "enemy", releasing hostages, and "ensuring that Gaza will never again threaten Israel."

"During the week, I will convene the Security Cabinet in order to direct the IDF on how to achieve these three objectives, all of them, without exception," the Israeli PM said.





The Israeli PM said his country is "continuing to build our land." Apart from this, Netanyahu also made an announcement saying, "Today, the Government will approve two very important plans for rebuilding and developing the south, at an overall value of NIS 3.2 billion.”

'Not genocide'?

Netanyahu's statement came after the US President Donald Trump refused to call the catastrophic situation in Gaza a "genocide." He said that some "horrible things happened" on the October 7 attack that "started the war" in the Gaza Strip. When the American president was questioned regarding the genocide accusation in Gaza, Trump said on Sunday (August 3), "I don’t think it’s that. They’re in a war.”