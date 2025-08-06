/Netanyahu signals Gaza war could expand says 'necessary to complete the defeat' of Hamas in Gaza

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday (Aug 5) said the Israeli military must "complete" the defeat of Hamas to ensure the release of all hostages and prevent future threats from Gaza, hinting at a possible expansion of the war days ahead of a key cabinet meeting. His remarks come amid growing outrage in Israel over harrowing videos of emaciated captives and warnings from UN officials of an unfolding famine in Gaza. "It is necessary to complete the defeat of the enemy in Gaza, to free all our hostages and to ensure that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel," Netanyahu said during a visit to an army training base.

New war plans or a negotiating tactic?

According to the Israeli PM's office, he held a three-hour security discussion with army chief Lt Gen Eyal Zamir. However, the PMO did not give any details of new war plans. It stated that a meeting of the security cabinet would take place later this week to approve updated instructions.

Israeli media reports suggest Netanyahu was considering a full military reoccupation of Gaza or an expanded ground push into areas where hostages may be held. Public broadcaster Kan said the prime minister had “decided to extend the fight to areas where hostages might be held,” while Channel 12 suggested that the move might be a negotiation tactic.

Meanwhile, Palestinian officials warned that any such escalation would derail ceasefire talks. Hamas said its position would not change and again demanded a full Israeli withdrawal. "The ball is in the hands of... (Israel) and the Americans," said senior Hamas official Hossam Badran, adding that the group wants to "end the war and the famine."