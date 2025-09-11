/Nepal protest: Politician's family seen latching onto rope from helicopter to escape violence- Video

As visuals from Nepal are being shared across social media, the very platform which saw a ban, was viewed as a way to curb voices. It was censorship that led to an uproar among the youth in the country. And now, a video of politicians and their families being evacuated using helicopters is doing the rounds. In the video, it can be seen that people are suspended by a rope in an evacuation attempt. It is alleged that it is the family of a Nepalese politician.

The unrest in the Himalayan country is an outcome of public outrage which took a violent turn. From the Supreme Court to the parliament , along with the homes of ministers and former ministers, were vandalised. The public rage even led to the torching of both public and private properties. What began as a Gen Z protest expanded to a fight against corruption.

Days before social media was banned in the country, #NepoKids was trending; this was a movement to expose the children of affluent ministers and former ministers, who once held office. Where the wards of politicians were seen exhibiting their lavish lifestyle, the youth decided to raise their voice and call them out. It then became a fight against economic disparity and the gap in the system the citizens claimed was due to corruption.