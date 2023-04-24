NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell to leave ‘effectively immediately’ over complaint of 'inappropriate conduct'

The chief executive of NBCUniversal, Jeff Shell will leave the United States-based media company and entertainment giant after an investigation over “a complaint of inappropriate conduct,” was launched against him, on Sunday (April 23).

The announcement was made by the parent company Comcast Corp after Shell acknowledged having an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, the complaint for which has since prompted an investigation.

A statement by Comcast said that the company and Jeff Shell have “mutually agreed” that he will leave “effective immediately”.

“I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret. I'm truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down,” said Shell, in the statement.

Shell had been a part of the company for nearly 20 years now. The media giant has said that an outside counsel over the complaint will lead the investigation, however, the brief statement did not give any other details about it.

As of now, Comcast has not indicated who will replace Shell, in the meantime, NBCUniversal’s senior executives will report directly to Comcast president, Mike Cavanagh. The now-former CEO once led leading content creation, programming and distribution for NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment took over as the chief executive of NBCUniversal, in 2020, replacing Steve Burke.

Earlier in his career at Universal Films, Shell oversaw some of the biggest franchises such as Fast & Furious and Jurassic World by Universal Studios. The parent company also comprises NBC which is one of the biggest television networks in the US, business news channel CNBC and a prominent Hollywood film studio Universal Pictures.

Following Shell’s ouster, Cavanagh and Comcast chief executive Brian Roberts, in a company-wide email said, “We built this company on a culture of integrity. Nothing is more important than how we treat each other."

They added, “When our principles and policies are violated, we will always move quickly to take appropriate action, as we have done here.”

In a previous statement to employees, Roberts also said, “NBCUniversal is performing extremely well operationally and financially.” Notably, Shell took over as the CEO during the pandemic when Covid-induced lockdowns had forced the closure of theme parks and cinemas while TV productions were halted.

However, this incident is not isolated as NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer left the company back in 2020, after disclosing a settlement with a woman with whom he had a consensual affair years ago, reported Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies)





