NATO membership row | Can understand why there is 'fear' of Ukraine joining NATO, says Zelensky

US President Joe Biden will have a "straightforward and candid" discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after the Ukraine-NATO Council meet, the White House said.

The leaders will discuss the rationale for NATO's decision to not give a clear timeline for Ukraine to join Nato.

Zelensky had criticised NATO for what he sees as delays in setting out Ukraine's membership timeline, calling it "unprecedented and absurd" on Tuesday.

Biden "knows that President Zelensky has strong views and isn't afraid to express those views," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in an interview with MSNBC.