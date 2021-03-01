Nations' pledges to cut CO2 emissionsfar away' from target, says UN

United Nations in its report released last week said that pledges made by nations to cut Carbon dioxide emissions are just a fraction of effort required to effectively tackle the problem of climate change. UN said that the nations were "far away" from their target.

United Nations noted that even if the assessed pledges were fulfiled by the countries, global emissions would reduce just by 1 per cent by 2030 as compared to the levels in 2010. As per scientists, about 45 per cent of reduction is needed.

Countries' pledges to cut CO2 emissions form important component of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Excessive Carbon dioxide in Earth's atmosphere creates problem. CO2 traps heat and prevents it from getting reflected from Earth back to space. Excess CO2 traps heat that is more than necessary and thus contributes to climate change and global warming.

UN's latest assessment of emissions covers pledges of 75 of the 197 signatories to the Paris accord. The list does not include countries that have major contribution to global emissions. These countries are yet to submit their pledges to the UN.