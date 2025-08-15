/Nasser Musa, ‘key’ terrorist in Hamas Rafah Brigade, killed in Khan Yunis strike: IDF

Israeli security forces, led by the Southern Command, exterminated Nasser Musa, a ‘key’ operative in Hamas’s Rafah Brigade, in the Khan Yunis area on August 9, the IDF shared on Friday. In a joint statement, the IDF and Shin Bet said that Musa served as head of Hamas’s military control department and was responsible for the training of operatives in the brigade involved in planning and carrying out terror activity against IDF forces and Israeli civilians during the war.

Musa was a close associate of Muhammed Shabana, the Rafah Brigade commander killed in May 2025. He previously held multiple roles in the Rafah Brigade, including military intelligence officer and head of the observation network.

The elimination of Musa further damages the Rafah Brigade and Hamas’s ability to carry out terror activity against IDF troops in the area, the military said.

IDF continues ground operations across Gaza Strip

Meanwhile, Israel Air Force fighter jets struck a building in Khan Yunis used by terror organisations to store rockets intended for launch toward Israel and IDF troops on Thursday.

Under the Southern Command and guided by Military Intelligence and the Shin Bet, IDF troops continued their operations in the Gaza Strip. The 36th Division conducted offensive activity in Khan Yunis and destroyed a terror structure and killed terrorist cells, while the 143rd Division destroyed dozens of military infrastructures in the south.

In north Gaza, the 99th Division of the IDF continued defensive operations and demolished tunnel shafts, killed several operatives, and neutralised threats to maintain security.