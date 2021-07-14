NASA study says Moon wobble may trigger surge in coastal flooding in 2030s

According to a NASA study, there may be a surge in high-tide floods in the mid-2030s. It has looked to warn coastal communities in the world. This seems to be triggered by the moon’s wobble.

The study says the increase in the flooding will start after a lunar cycle will amplify rising sea levels caused by the climate crisis. The study has been led by the members of the NASA Sea Level Change Science Team from the University of Hawaii.

As the long-term geological processes are leading to rise in far northern coastlines’ land areas, these will get at least another decade's respite before flooding begins.

Published in the journal ‘Nature Climate Change’, the study is the first to take into account all known oceanic and astronomical causes for floods, NASA said in a news release.

In 2019, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported over 600 high-tide floods. As per this study, these floods will sometimes occur in clusters lasting for over a month or longer in the 2030s. It would depend on the positions of the Moon, Earth and Sun. Some cities may witness floods every day.