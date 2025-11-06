/Nancy Pelosi announces retirement after nearly 40 years in US Congress

Nancy Pelosi, first woman to serve as US House speaker has announced she will not seek reelection and would be stepping down at the end of her term in January 2027. Pelosi was one of the most powerful figures in Democratic politics for decades.

In a video message shared on social media, Pelosi said, “I want you, my fellow San Franciscans, to be the first to know. I will not be seeking reelection to Congress. With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative.”