Musk tweet dents bitcoin, but weekly gain in prospect

FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken January 8, 2021. Photograph:( Reuters )
Bitcoin is up 6.3 per cent this week
Bitcoin slipped more than 3 per cent on Friday after Tesla boss Elon Musk fired off a tweet hinting at a breakup with the cryptocurrency, though it remains on course for its best weekly gain in about a month as it tries to recover from May's crash.
Bitcoin was last down about 3.6 per cent at $37,809. Musk tweeted "#Bitcoin" and a heartbreak emoji above a meme appearing to show a couple discussing their breakup. Bitcoin is up 6.3 per cent this week.
#Bitcoin 💔 pic.twitter.com/lNnEfMdtJf— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2021
Musk has been a major promoter of cryptocurrencies but has turned critical of bitcoin since suspending Tesla plans to take it in payment for cars owing to concerns about its energy use.