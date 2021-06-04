Musk tweet dents bitcoin, but weekly gain in prospect

Reuters
Singapore, Singapore Published: Jun 04, 2021, 09:56 AM(IST)

FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken January 8, 2021. Photograph:( Reuters )

Story highlights

Bitcoin is up 6.3 per cent this week

Bitcoin slipped more than 3 per cent on Friday after Tesla boss Elon Musk fired off a tweet hinting at a breakup with the cryptocurrency, though it remains on course for its best weekly gain in about a month as it tries to recover from May's crash.

Bitcoin was last down about 3.6 per cent at $37,809. Musk tweeted "#Bitcoin" and a heartbreak emoji above a meme appearing to show a couple discussing their breakup. Bitcoin is up 6.3 per cent this week.

Musk has been a major promoter of cryptocurrencies but has turned critical of bitcoin since suspending Tesla plans to take it in payment for cars owing to concerns about its energy use.

