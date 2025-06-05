Slamming the US president and calling out his “ingratitude”, Tesla boss Elon Musk categorically said that Donald Trump would have lost the elections without him. "Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate," he said in a post on X. This comes after Trump said that he would have won “Pennsylvania regardless of Elon.”

Trump and Musk have had a fallout over the tax spending bill that Trump calls big and beautiful while Musk says it is “big and ugly.”



Speaking at the Oval Office, Trump said that he is disappointed with Musk as he knew about the tax spending bill since the beginning and his relationship might not remain the same with the tech giant. Simultaneously, Musk on X stated that Trump is lying, accused him of throwing America into a debt trap and claimed that there can only be a “slim and beautiful” bill.