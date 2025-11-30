At least four people were killed, while 10 others were injured after a mass shooting incident in the Northern California city of Stockton on Saturday (Nov 29). The police have described the shooting as a “targeted incident.” In a statement, Vice Mayor Jason Lee said that the shooting happened at a child’s birthday party. The shooting happened shortly before 6 pm at a banquet hall along the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue in Stockton, where several victims were found, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said. The victims belonged to an age range from juveniles to adults.

Authorities did not provide further details regarding the incident or the condition of the victims. The area remained an active scene, said officials. The matter is under investigation, although early indications suggest the attack may have been a targeted incident, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office added. The investigators are exploring all angles and actively working to determine the circumstances leading up to this tragedy.

The sheriff’s office also urged residents to come forward with any information and video footage related to the incident. “Community assistance is vital in helping us identify those responsible and bring justice to the victims and their loved ones,” it said in a statement.



“I am devastated and angry to learn about the mass shooting at a child’s birthday party. An ice cream shop should never be a place where families fear for their lives,” Lee said in a post on X. “I’m sending my thoughts, prayers, and love to the families who are hurting, to the children who witnessed this trauma, and to everyone across our city who feels this pain.”

Several videos from the site of the incident are being circulated on social media.