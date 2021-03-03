Multiple rockets fired at Iraq airbase that hosts US, coalition forces: Report

Iraq's Ain al-Asad airbase that hosts the United States, coalition and Iraqi forces was hit with multiple rockets, Reuters reported quoting two security sources.

The attack comes just days after rockets targeted the high-security zone in the Iraqi capital which hosts the US embassy. Newswire AFP reported that 10 rockets had hit the Iraq airbase hosting US troops.

Earlier, a dozen rockets targeted a military complex at the Arbil airport in northern Iraq which hosts foreign troops from the US-led coalition.

Two people were killed in the Arbil airport attack, including one foreign contractor based at the airport.

Another wave of rockets had hit the Al-Balad airbase in north Baghdad where Iraq keeps most of its F-16 fighters purchased from the US in recent years.