/Multiple dead, several injured after fire at Massachusetts assisted living facility

According to reports, approximately 50 firefighters, including 30 who were off-duty, responded to the incident
A huge fire engulfed an assisted living home Gabriel House in Massachusetts on Sunday evening (July 13). At least nine people have died and more than thirty were injured in the blaze, as per a report by CNN. The fire chief of the locality has termed it an "unfathomable tragedy". Crews were met with heavy fire through the main entrance and several people hanging out of the windows, looking to be rescued," Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon was quoted saying to CNN.
“This is an unfathomable tragedy for the families involved and the Fall River community,” said Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon in a statement. “On behalf of the Fall River Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones who are grieving this morning.”
The fire occurred on Sunday (July 13), at Gabriel House Assisted Living Facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, approximately 50 miles south of Boston, where about 70 residents lived prior to the fire, Wark said. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 9:50 pm local time and immediately started rescuing people inside the building while extinguishing the fire, a press release issued by the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services on Monday morning said. Around 50 firefighters, 30 of whom were off-duty, arrived on the scene.