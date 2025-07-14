/Multiple dead, several injured after fire at Massachusetts assisted living facility

A huge fire engulfed an assisted living home Gabriel House in Massachusetts on Sunday evening (July 13). At least nine people have died and more than thirty were injured in the blaze, as per a report by CNN. The fire chief of the locality has termed it an "unfathomable tragedy". Crews were met with heavy fire through the main entrance and several people hanging out of the windows, looking to be rescued," Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon was quoted saying to CNN.

“This is an unfathomable tragedy for the families involved and the Fall River community,” said Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon in a statement. “On behalf of the Fall River Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones who are grieving this morning.”