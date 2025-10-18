3 Indians dead, 5 missing in Mozambique boat accident, rescue ops underway

The Indian High Commission on Saturday (Oct 18) confirmed that three Indian nationals have died, and five others went missing after a launch boat capsized during a crew transfer operation near Beira port in central Mozambique. The incident took place during what officials described as a routine transfer of crew members from shore to a vessel anchored offshore. The launch boat was carrying 14 Indian nationals when it overturned in the waters off Beira under circumstances that have not yet been clarified.

In a press note, the Indian High Commission stated, “A launch boat carrying crew members of a tanker, including 14 Indian nationals, capsized during crew transfer operations off Beira port. Some Indian nationals have been rescued. Unfortunately, some have died and others remain unaccounted for.” The Indian Mission took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express sorrow over the tragedy. “We convey our heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives, including of three Indian nationals, in a boat accident off Beira port,” the High Commission posted. It further noted that it is in touch with the families of the deceased and is offering all possible support. The High Commission also stated that search and rescue operations were being conducted by Mozambican authorities and other relevant agencies.“Boat accident: Search and rescue efforts are underway. Mission is coordinating with local authorities regarding the missing 5 Indians,” the Mission shared in another update.