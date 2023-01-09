Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Gujarat after bomb threat

A chartered flight from Russia’s Moscow to India’s southwestern coastal state of Goa was diverted to the western Jamnagar region of Gujarat, after the air traffic controller received a bomb threat.

The aircraft is under isolation bay and further investigation is underway, ANI news agency reported.

"All 244 passengers on-board Moscow-Goa chartered flight de-boarded at the airport after the aircraft landed safely at the airport at around 9.49 pm," Jamnagar Airport director said in a statement.

The Russian embassy in a statement said that a thorough investigation is underway to assess the situation.

"The Embassy was alerted by the Indian authorities about the alleged bomb scare on the Azur Air flight en route from Moscow to Goa. The aircraft has made an emergency landing at Jamnagar Indian Air Force Base. Everyone on board is safe. The authorities are conducting a thorough inspection of the aircraft," it said.

Meanwhile, a Delhi-bound plane left the city airport without taking more than 50 passengers, who were waiting in a shuttle bus for boarding, reported PTI news agency. Aviation regulator DGCA has sought a report from the airline on the incident.

Some passengers alleged on social media that a busload of passengers were not taken onboard the Go First flight from Bengaluru to Delhi. The flight G8 116 departed at 6.40 am on Monday, leaving behind the passengers, they alleged.

More details to follow...