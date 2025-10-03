/Morocco anti-government protest: PM calls for 'dialogue-based approach' after 3 dies as police open fire at protesters

At least three people were killed in Leqliaa, Morocco, during violent protests that began on Wednesday (Oct 1) against alleged government corruption and public spending decisions. The Moroccan Interior Ministry claimed the deaths occurred during an attempted weapons seizure, but no witnesses confirmed this version of events. In response to the growing unrest, Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch expressed a willingness to engage in dialogue to resolve the crisis. He said that dialouge is the only way forward.

“Once again, we reiterate that a dialogue-based approach is the only path to addressing the various challenges facing our country,” he said. Meanwhile, on Thursday, GenZ 212 announced plans for another peaceful protest, calling it a “civilised and responsible expression” of their demands. The protests have resulted in hundreds of injuries and around 1,000 arrests, according to the Moroccan Association for Human Rights.

The demonstrations were sparked by widespread frustration over the government's prioritisation of preparations for the 2030 FIFA World Cup over essential public services like healthcare and education. Protesters criticized the heavy investment in stadium construction while many schools and hospitals remain severely underfunded. Slogans like “Stadiums are here, but where are the hospitals?” were heard across demonstrations in at least 23 provinces, where significant damage to cars, banks, shops, and public buildings was reported.

Add WION as a Preferred Source