Morning news brief: Zelenskiy adviser concedes last eastern Ukraine bastion could fall and more

Lysychansk, Ukraine's last big bastion in the strategic eastern province of Luhansk, is in the midst of an intense battle as both the Ukraine and Russian forces are locked in a stand-off to lay claim to the strategic eastern city.

Andrei Marochko, an officer of the pro-Russian Luhansk People’s Militia, was quoted by Russia’s TASS news agency on Saturday as saying that the militia’s red hammer-and-sickle flag was now flying over the administrative building in Lysychansk. However, Ukraine’s military rejected claims that the city was encircled.

Uvalde schools police chief resigns from City Council over delayed response to shooting

Uvalde school district police chief Pedro "Pete" Arredondo has tendered his resignation from the Uvalde City Council as pressure mounts over the police’s delayed response to the Robb elementary school shooting in May that killed 19 children and two teachers.

Eating, drinking and breathing for years: Scientists find microplastics everywhere

Scientists recently discovered that plastics exist in the body. It is quite possible that humans have been ingesting plastic though food, drinking and breathing for many years.

Watch | PTI protest rally in Islamabad: Imran Khan warns of rigging in by-polls

Watch | Women take on the Auto industry: Meet Saudi Arabia's first certified autocross trainer