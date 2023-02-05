Morning news brief: US warns Turkey over exports to Russia, and more

The United States has warned Ukraine over its exports to Russia including chemicals and microchips which could boost Moscow's offensive in Ukraine. US Treasury's top sanctions official Brian Nelson visited Turkish government and private sector officials on Thursday (February 2) and Friday (February 3) to urge more cooperation in disrupting the flow of such goods. As the anti-government protests in Peru continue, the United Nations refugee agency said that seven Haitian migrants died while trying to leave Peru. And the US administration shot down the giant Chinese spy balloon near the east coast that was said to have been spying on sensitive military sites across the country.

US Treasury's top sanctions official Brian Nelson said the marked rise over the past year in non-essential Turkish exports or re-exports to Russia made the Turkish private sector particularly vulnerable to reputational and sanctions risks.

The United Nations refugee agency said on Saturday (February 4) that seven Haitian migrants died in the Andean highlands of Peru as their efforts to cross into Bolivia were stymied by anti-government protests which have been going on since early December 2022.

The US has shot down the giant Chinese spy balloon near the east coast that was said to have been spying on sensitive military sites across the country. The Department of Defense confirmed in a statement that the US fighter jets brought down the balloon over US territorial waters.

