/Morning news brief: Trump threatens BRICS nations with additional 10% tarrifs; Texas flood updates, and more

US President Donald Trump threatens countries aligning with BRICS with an additional 10 per cent tariff.

In other news, Trump brushed off concerns that his administration's federal budget cuts to weather and emergency agencies had worsened floods in Texas.

Meanwhile, Trump ridiculed Elon Musk's surprise plan to launch a new third party, branding the tech mogul a “train wreck”.

Indian seamer Akash Deep dedicated the Edgbaston win to his elder sister, whom he revealed was diagnosed with cancer two months ago.

United States President Donald Trump has issued a warning to countries aligning with BRICS saying that they would be charged an additional 10 percent tariff. He termed the BRICS group follows an "Anti-American policy." The US President did not clarify or expand on the “anti-American policies” reference.

US President Donald Trump, on Sunday, labelled the floods in Texas a "100-year catastrophe" that "nobody expected", as he brushed off concerns that his administration's federal budget cuts to weather and emergency agencies had worsened the disaster.

In a dramatic escalation of their public fallout, US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Jul 6) ridiculed Elon Musk's surprise plan to launch a new third party, calling it "ridiculous" and branding the tech mogul a "train wreck" who had gone "off the rails".

Indian seamer Akash Deep picked up ten wickets in the second Test against England at Edgbaston, helping his team win the tie and break its seven-match losing streak at this venue. His performance was crucial for India to level the five-match series 1-1; however, after the game that ended late on day five, the ace quick dedicated his star-studded performance to his elder sister, whom he revealed was diagnosed with cancer two months ago.