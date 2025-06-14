/Moment when Iran launched ballistic missiles on Israel as retaliatory action | Video

Iran launched retaliatory strikes into Israel on Friday night in response to a Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear sites. The missile attack came after the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a warning to Israel and said that the Iranian armed forces will act “with strength" and “bring the vile Zionist regime to its knees." He added that the Iranian armed forces will leave Israel “helpless”.



As Iran fired missiles into Tel Aviv, air raid sirens sounded across Israel and missiles were seen over Tel Aviv's skyline. Iran's state TV also showed the exact moment when missiles were fired.



"The Iranian attack is ongoing. Dozens of additional missiles were launched toward Israel," Israel Defense Forces wrote on X. IDF warned that "all of Israel" is under threat by Iranian airstrikes.

Calling the attacks 'pre-emptive', Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attack on Iran was supposed to occur in April but it was postponed. He also said that the attack on Iran was "in the works for months" since September, following Israel's assassination of Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, in Beirut.