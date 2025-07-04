/Moment massive explosion erupts at gas station in Rome | Video

A huge ball of fire and smoke was seen rising after an explosion at a gas station in an eastern district of Rome on Friday (Jul 4). According to Italian authorities, at least 27 people were injured in the incident. Among the wounded were 10 police officers and a firefighter. The blast occurred at a distributor of petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the Prenestino neighbourhood shortly after 8 am and was heard across the capital.

Video of the explosion has been circulated widely across social media. In the footage, a massive ball of fire can be seen as the fire erupts, engulfing the whole gas station. Smoke can be seen rising as passersby run away from the blast site, with panic spreading across the area.

Euro News reported that initial information from the Rome fire brigade suggested that the explosion was caused due to a technical fault during fuel-tank refuelling. Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri said that local authorities were alerted to a gas leak, after which police and firefighters rushed to the site. Two explosions happened after they arrived.

Local media reported that Firefighters and ambulance workers were caught up in the blast. They were called after a truck hit a pipeline at the petrol station.

“There were a few chain explosions after the first one,” Roman police spokesperson Elisabetta Accardo told Italian state broadcaster RAI.”All the policemen injured suffered burns, but they are not in danger of life.” The cause of the incident is being investigated.

Local media reported, citing residents, that the explosion was so loud and violent that it struck nearby buildings “like an earthquake”. The shockwave from the explosion resulted in damage to nearby buildings and shattered windows.