/Mob vandalises Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh

Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh has been vandalised by a group of individuals. The property in Sirajganj district is currently being run as a museum showing Tagore's life, and the incident took place on June 8 after an altercation over parking fee at the premises. According to the reports by local media, the matter will be probed by a three-member investigation team.

What triggered the incident?



According to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha news agency, the incident occurred following an altercation between an expatriate Bangladeshi national Shah Newaz and a staff of the Rabindra Kacharibari on June 8, the former was confined to an office room by the museum staff.

News of the incident spread, sparking outrage among locals. On June 10, protestors gathered near the museum, and staged a human chain and demonstration. Following which a committee was formed to investigate the attack, the team will examine the events and the damage caused.

The committee, led by Sheikh Kamal Hossain, Deputy Director of the Department of Archaeology, has already visited the site. Md Habibur Rahman, Custodian of the Kacharibari told journalists on Thursday that the authority had temporarily suspended access for visitors into the Kacharibari due to “unavoidable circumstances.”

Md Aslam Ali, the Officer-in-Charge of Shahjadpur Police Station, confirmed that a case has been filed by the museum authorities against 50 to 60 individuals believed to be involved in the attack. Among them, 10 to 12 names have also been identified.

BJP links Bangladesh attack to TMC rule in West Bengal



Following the mob attack on Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral home in Bangladesh, senior BJP leaders have strongly condemned the incident. Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s National Information and Technology Department, and Telangana BJP treasurer Shanthi Kumar criticised the Bangladeshi government and also accused West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress of failing to safeguard Bengal’s heritage, traditions, and civilizational values.

Sharing a post on X, Malviya wrote, “Horrible! Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral home — the historic Kutchery House in Shahjadpur, Sirajganj — has been vandalised by a violent mob in Bangladesh, under the very nose of Mohammad Yunus’s government. The mob raised hateful slogans against Tagore, shattered windows, and destroyed furniture — an open assault on Bengal’s cultural soul."

The post added, “Tagore belongs to the world, but he is the pride of every Bengali. Yet across the border, his legacy is being trampled — and here in West Bengal, under Mamata Banerjee’s rule, we are witnessing something eerily similar. Whether it is attacks on temples, disruption of Hindu livelihoods, or the suppression of age-old traditions — Bengal’s civilisational core is under siege. Culture, identity, and faith — all are being targeted. If Tagore is not safe in Bangladesh, can his ideals survive in Bengal?”

BJP Telangana State Treasurer Kumar wrote, “Disgraceful! Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral home in Bangladesh was vandalised right under Yunus’s government, showing blatant disrespect to Bengal’s heritage. Meanwhile, in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee’s regime mirrors this destruction, temples attacked, Hindu livelihoods crushed, and age-old traditions suppressed. Bengal’s culture and identity are under brutal assault. If Tagore’s legacy can’t be protected across the border, how will his values survive under Mamata’s failed leadership?”

Initial probe of the incident is being probed by the Department of Archaeology, and the investigating committee has been asked to submit its report within the next five working days.