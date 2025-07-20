/Miracle survival: Boy, 10, survives Vietnam boat tragedy by hiding in air pocket

A boy survived the sinking of a tourist boat in Vietnam which killed dozens of people by sheltering in an air pocket of the overturned vessel, it has emerged. The boy, 10, was with his family visiting Vietnam's famous Ha Long Bay when the boat they were on was caught in a surprise storm. Stranded in the boat as it overturned, the boy took shelter in an underwater air pocket, where he huddled and waited for rescuers. He was later discovered by rescue forces relatively intact, though he was under psychological trauma. He was eventually found by rescue teams relatively unharmed, although he was suffering from mental distress. He was warmed up and transferred to a nearby hospital, local media outlet VietnamNet reported.



"Everything happened very quickly," the boy said. “I tried to leave, and then the soldiers rescued me.” Rescue operations are ongoing for missing crew and passengers after sightseeing vessel the Wonder Sea capsized in a squall on Saturday but have been delayed by poor weather.

At least 37 are confirmed dead from the sinking, state media said. State media reported there were 53 passengers and crew on board and that 10 had been rescued. Another survivor, a 36-year-old Vietnamese man, said he survived the capsized boat by tossing aside his life jacket and swimming through a submerged window.

Fire extinguisher salesman Dang Anh Tuan explained the instant the ship capsized unexpectedly in poor weather, not leaving much time for its occupants to react. “It rained for about 15 minutes, and then the boat started to shake vigorously, tables and chairs were jostled around and seconds later the boat overturned,” Tuan was quoted saying to the Associated Press. “I tried to breathe. But more water came in. I took a deep breath, got rid of my life vest and dove down. I saw a streak of light and followed it to swim out, escaping the boat, and then I climbed on the overturned boat to look for help,” he added.

