Miley Cyrus thinks her success is 'seasonal': I don't like to stay big

Miley Cyrus is realistic in dealing with success. The 30-year-old singer`s eighth album Endless Summer Vacation contained the hit single Flowers, which set a string of streaming records and spent eight weeks at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, making it the second chart-topping song in the country.



In a candid chat with British Vogue, Miley said she is aware that the moment will pass as soon as she was told in the Sunset Club at The West Hollywood Edition hotel that Flowers was a chart-topper: "I`m sober. I don`t drink, I don`t, you know, but I celebrate.



"It`s like 1 o`clock in the morning and Lil Nas X walks into the club and he asks me the most interesting question. He said, "Are you so anxious about how successful "Flowers" is? I was like, `No. I might be No1 now, but No 2 is on its way.` Everything is seasonal".



She added about insisting on staying "honest" about her situation: "A lot of headlines (recently) have said, `This is Miley`s moment.` And I`m like, `That`s exactly what it is. It`s a moment. And it will be over."



She further mentioned, "That`s not pessimistic. That`s honest and that`s OK with me. I actually prefer it. I don`t like to stay big".



Miley - who divorced actor Liam Hemsworth, 33, in 2020 - added when Endless Summer Vacation was released she wasn`t even in LA and didn`t have her phone with her, and only knew about its success as her boyfriend Maxx Morando, 24, had his mobile.



She said: "My boyfriend brings his phone and I don`t bring one. I had no way of knowing what number it would (chart at), and it wasn`t of importance to me because it wouldn`t have changed anything.



"Someone could say, aIt would be this number if you did that, or this number if you sell your soul. I`ve been in the Garden of Eden before and I`ve taken the red apple, and it never feels good", she added.



(With agency inputs)



