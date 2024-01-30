Live Now
Middle East crisis LIVE: Qatar worried US retaliatory action will impact Gaza hostage talks
Middle East crisis LIVE Photograph:(Agencies)
Story highlights
The Israel-Hamas war entered its Day 116 on January 30. The Israeli military campaign in the blockaded Palestinian enclave of Gaza began on October 7 after Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials. To date, the consequent state of retaliatory war by Israel has claimed the lives of over 26,000 Palestinians so far with an unprecedented humanitarian crisis that has pushed the impoverished region into devastating wartime turmoil.
Qatar has voiced its concerns about US retaliation potentially damaging regional security or undercutting progress toward a new Gaza hostage-release deal, saying it hopes "things get contained". This comes as the United States has vowed to take "all necessary actions" to defend American forces after a drone attack by Iran-backed militant groups targeted a base in Jordan on Sunday (Jan 28) killing three American troops.