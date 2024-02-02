Middle East crisis LIVE: Houthi launches missiles likely towards M/V KOI ship in Red Sea

While Israel continues to dismantle the Hamas brigade in Gaza's southern Khan Younis, the US has imposed sanctions against four Israeli settlers accused of attacking Palestinians in the West Bank. This comes as US President Joe Biden has reportedly approved plans to carry out strikes against Iranian personnel and facilities in Iraq and Syria against the backdrop of the attacks on US troops in the region, where, in the latest, three US service members were killed in Jordan under drone strike while others were left injured. Imposing sanctions on the Israeli settlers, the US State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, said that Washington believes Israel is not doing enough to address the violence in West Bank. “We have seen them take some steps to reign in settler violence but we don’t think those steps have been sufficient,” Miller says.