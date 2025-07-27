/Michigan stabbing: Meet Derrick Perry, the shopper who stopped Walmart attacker

Chaos erupted at a Walmart in Traverse City when a stabbing incident left several shoppers injured—until one man’s heroic act helped bring it to an end. Derrick Perry, who was shopping with his family at the time, sprang into action and tackled the suspect, potentially saving many lives in the process, according to a report in Cedarnews.

According to Cedarnews, Perry didn’t hesitate when he saw the attacker lunge at bystanders. An eyewitness recalled, “Everyone was running away, but Derrick ran toward the danger. He didn’t even blink.” Surveillance footage captured Perry using a nearby store shelf as cover before confronting and disarming the suspect. Drawing on his background in security training, Perry was able to pin the attacker down and restrain him until police arrived.

Police Chief Lauren Gilbert praised Perry’s quick thinking and courage. He said, “Had he not stepped in when he did, the situation could’ve turned much worse. He showed extraordinary bravery under terrifying circumstances.”

In the aftermath, the community has rallied behind both the victims and their unexpected protector. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support those injured in the attack, while city officials are planning to honour Perry with a community hero award in the coming days. Calls are growing for local businesses and city leaders to formally recognize Perry’s bravery. As Traverse City begins to heal, one thing is certain—Derrick Perry’s selfless actions won’t be forgotten.

At least 11 people were stabbed in a shocking attack on Saturday (July 26). Authorities said six of the victims are in critical condition, and a suspect is now in custody. Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea described the incident as a "random act" and confirmed that a full investigation is underway. The attacker allegedly used a folding-style knife during the assault. Emergency responders and multiple police vehicles were seen at the scene shortly after the incident unfolded.