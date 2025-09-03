Melania Trump spotted at Walter Reed Hospital, amid rumours around Donald Trump's health

A veterinary technician student, Coral Ben Atar, shared a post on the Meta platform Thread claiming that she had 'spotted' Melania Trump on Walter Reed Army Medical Centre in Washington, D.C. Walter Reed Hospital has responded to the speculations of First Lady Melania Trump's visit last week, saying that any questions related to the matter should be directed to the White House.

“Went to Walter Reed on Thursday to be monitored in Labour/Delivery because I’m very pregnant. Mid being monitored in triage, guess who showed up for an unscheduled “tour” of L&D? Melania Trump. Even the staff was confused as to why she was there,” wrote the technician in a post.

Historically, the Walter Reed Hospital has been known for treating US presidents, and it has a presidential suite, controlled by the White House. According to Metro News, Trump was treated there during the COVID-19 pandemic. The recent sighting of Melania Trump at Walter Reed comes after the rumour of Donald Trump's death was trending on Social Media.

The student said that she found it quite strange that Melania was strolling across the halls of Walter Reed amid reports that the President's whereabouts were unknown. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump dismissed any health concerns and said that Joe Biden didn't appear for months when he was not well. But when they didn't see him for a couple of days, they considered that he had died.