LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Measles cases surge 30-fold In Europe in 2023: WHO

AFP
London, UKUpdated: Jan 23, 2024, 10:28 PM IST
main img
Photograph:(Getty)
Follow Us

Story highlights

Measles soared in Europe last year, with the 30,000 reported cases 30 times higher than for the previous year, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday calling for "urgent" vaccination efforts.

Measles soared in Europe last year, with the 30,000 reported cases 30 times higher than for the previous year, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday calling for "urgent" vaccination efforts.

"We have seen in the region not only a 30-fold increase in measles cases, but also nearly 21,000 hospitalisations and five measles-related deaths. This is concerning," the WHO said in a statement.

RELATED

'Doomsday Clock' remains at 90 seconds to midnight

Top 10 world news: Middle East crisis, Bharat Ratna awarded, Oscar nominations, and more

US: Over 100 paralysed sea turtles found on North Carolina beach, only 36 survive