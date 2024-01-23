Measles cases surge 30-fold In Europe in 2023: WHO
Measles soared in Europe last year, with the 30,000 reported cases 30 times higher than for the previous year, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday calling for "urgent" vaccination efforts.
"We have seen in the region not only a 30-fold increase in measles cases, but also nearly 21,000 hospitalisations and five measles-related deaths. This is concerning," the WHO said in a statement.