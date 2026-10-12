/Massive fire destroys Paris's oldest covered food market; authorities investigating cause

A fire has destroyed the oldest covered food market in the French capital, authorities said on Monday. The Marche Couvert des Enfants Rouges, a popular street food venue in the Marais district, has existed since 1615.

The market takes its name from the red outfits worn by orphans at a hospital near the site until 1772. Food & Wine ranked it fifth in the world for street food this year, behind eating spots in London, Bangkok, Lyon and Mexico City.

The blaze broke out overnight between Sunday and Monday. Lieutenant Colonel Pierre de Bouvier, speaking to reporters at the scene in the early hours, said the market had been "completely destroyed". "Nothing remains of the covered market," he said, adding that its metal structure had "partially collapsed" inside.