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Massive fire destroys Paris's oldest covered food market; authorities investigating cause

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 15:27 IST | Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 15:27 IST
Massive fire destroys Paris's oldest covered food market; authorities investigating cause

Photograph taken by T. de San Lazaro and released by the Brigade des Sapeurs Pompiers de Paris on Oct 12, 2026 Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

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Paris's oldest covered food market has been completely destroyed by a devastating fire. Explore details on the heritage loss and emergency response.

A fire has destroyed the oldest covered food market in the French capital, authorities said on Monday. The Marche Couvert des Enfants Rouges, a popular street food venue in the Marais district, has existed since 1615.

The market takes its name from the red outfits worn by orphans at a hospital near the site until 1772. Food & Wine ranked it fifth in the world for street food this year, behind eating spots in London, Bangkok, Lyon and Mexico City.

The blaze broke out overnight between Sunday and Monday. Lieutenant Colonel Pierre de Bouvier, speaking to reporters at the scene in the early hours, said the market had been "completely destroyed". "Nothing remains of the covered market," he said, adding that its metal structure had "partially collapsed" inside.

Ariel Weil, the mayor of the central Paris district, said he was relieved that the fire was under control and would not spread further. "The worst has been avoided," he said, adding that no neighbouring buildings had been affected.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty covers a broad spectrum of subjects, ranging from geopolitics, global conflicts, and India's neighbourhood dynamics to the strategic operations of the In...Read More

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