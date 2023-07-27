Massive church sex scandal comes to haunt Pope's visit to Portugal next week

Next week, Pope Francis is embarking on a five-day visit to Portugal, a country still grappling with a Catholic Church sex scandal that came to light earlier this year.

The Pope's arrival in Lisbon on August 2 marks the 42nd international trip of his papacy and the fourth World Youth Day, a significant gathering of young Catholics held in various cities worldwide every few years.

However, this occasion is overshadowed by the ongoing struggles of the weakened Catholic Church in Portugal and the broader developed world.

What is Portugal's church sex scandal?

In February, an independent commission published a disturbing report revealing that over 4,800 children had been abused by Catholic clergy members in Portugal since 1950.

Shockingly, the commission's chairman suggested that this number was likely just the beginning, hinting at a much deeper and widespread issue. The revelation sent shockwaves throughout the nation's Catholic community.

Meeting between the Pope and sex scandal victims

Although the primary goal of World Youth Day is to inspire and invigorate a new generation of young Catholics, Pope Francis faces a significant challenge in achieving this without addressing the dark chapter of the Church's past.

Traditionally, World Youth Days have been celebrated with enthusiasm, featuring concerts, vibrant youth festivals, and daily catechesis and prayer services. However, the shadow of the abuse scandal looms large over this event, forcing the Portuguese Church and Pope Francis to encounter this reality head-on.

Watch: Portugal Foreign Minister Cravinho speaks to WION

In June, it was announced that the Pope would meet with victims of clergy abuse during his visit, although the specific details of the meeting have not been disclosed publicly.

Purpose of the Pope's visit

Filipe d'Avillez, a religion reporter in Portugal, believes that for Pope Francis' message in Portugal to be effective, it must resonate with both the victims of abuse and the bishops.

For survivors of abuse, d'Avillez argues, they must receive "encouragement and assurance that if they step forward and summon the courage to file complaints with diocesan abuse commissions there will be fair and swift action."

On the other hand, he believes that the Pope must call for transparency from the bishops, as many dioceses seem to be handling these cases with a lack of openness, returning to their old ways.

Before the commission's eye-opening report, senior Portuguese church officials had downplayed the extent of abuse, claiming that only a few isolated cases existed.

Now, crucial issues such as reparations for victims and the potential suspension of around two dozen active clergy members named in the panel's comprehensive 500-page report are bulking larger on the Pope's agenda when he lands in Portugal the next week.