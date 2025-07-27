At least 11 people were stabbed at a Walmart in Traverse City on Saturday (July 26), with six in critical condition, and a suspect has been taken into custody, authorities said. Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea told reporters that it appeared to be a random act and an investigation is underway. Emergency vehicles and uniformed first responders were seen outside the store following the incident. The sheriff also said that the weapon involved appeared to be a folding-style knife. The Michigan State Police informed that the suspect is believed to be a Michigan resident but did not confirm the alleged photo of the handcuffed suspect that is doing rounds on social media. Meanwhile, Governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer called the incident “brutal act of violence.” FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino also condemned the incident and said bureau officials were responding to “provide any necessary support.” Traverse City is a popular vacation spot on the coast of Lake Michigan. It is known for its cherry festival, wineries and lighthouses and is about 40 kilometers east of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.