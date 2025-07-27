At least 11 people were stabbed at a Walmart in Traverse City on July 26; six are in critical condition. A suspect is in custody. Authorities say it appears to be a random attack with a folding knife. Gov. Whitmer called it a “brutal act,” and the FBI is assisting in the investigation.
At least 11 people were stabbed at a Walmart in Traverse City on Saturday (July 26), with six in critical condition, and a suspect has been taken into custody, authorities said. Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea told reporters that it appeared to be a random act and an investigation is underway. Emergency vehicles and uniformed first responders were seen outside the store following the incident. The sheriff also said that the weapon involved appeared to be a folding-style knife. The Michigan State Police informed that the suspect is believed to be a Michigan resident but did not confirm the alleged photo of the handcuffed suspect that is doing rounds on social media. Meanwhile, Governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer called the incident “brutal act of violence.” FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino also condemned the incident and said bureau officials were responding to “provide any necessary support.” Traverse City is a popular vacation spot on the coast of Lake Michigan. It is known for its cherry festival, wineries and lighthouses and is about 40 kilometers east of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
Tiffany DeFell, who lives in Honor, about 25 miles from Traverse City, spoke to AFP and said she was in the parking lot when she saw chaos erupt around her. “It was really scary. Me and my sister were just freaking out,” she said. “This is something you see out of the movies. It's not what you expect to see where you're living.” Munson Healthcare said via social media that 11 people were being treated at the region’s largest hospital in northern Michigan. Spokesperson Megan Brown said all were stabbing victims. Six were critical and five were in serious condition late Saturday (July 26, 2025), she said.