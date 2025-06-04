/Mass shooting in Toronto: One dead, five injured; probe underway

At least one person died and five others were injured in a shooting at Toronto's Lawrence Heights, police confirmed on Wednesday (June 4).

Toronto Police and emergency responders rushed to the scene near Flemington and Zachary Roads, close to Ranee Avenue and Allen Road, following reports of gunfire shortly after 8:30 pm. Upon arrival, they discovered multiple victims with gunshot wounds.

"Disturbed by news of the shootings in the Lawrence Heights area this evening. My office is in contact with Toronto Police, who are on scene now and investigating, and the local councillor Deputy Mayor Mike Colle," Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said in a social media post.

"I want to thank the first responders - Toronto Police, Fire and Paramedic services for your work on a very busy and challenging scene. Toronto Police are working to provide an update soon," she added.

Police said that they would brief the media about the incident at 11.30 pm.

This is a developing story