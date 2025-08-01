/Zuckerberg overtakes Bezos: Top 10 richest people in the world in 2025

Mark Zuckerberg has overtaken Jeff Bezos to become the third-richest person in the world with a nearly 12 per cent increase of about $28.4 billion. Zuckerberg holds roughly 13 per cent of Meta's earnings, which is valued as of August 2025 at $268.4 billion, compared to Jeff Bezos, who is valued at $247.4 billion. Elon Musk remains the world’s richest person with an expected wealth of $403.5 billion.

Forbes wealth ranking, August 1, 2025

Notably, Mark Zuckerberg's wealth has increased by over $100 billion in 2025 alone, one of the largest jumps among the billionaires as tracked by Bloomberg and Forbes. Bloomberg had already put Zuckerberg ahead of Bezos in May, but Forbes ranked him ahead in August. These changes in the ranking of Zuckerberg and Bezos are related to the fluctuation of share prices, as both of the billionaires' net worth are heavily tied to their equity holdings.