/Zuckerberg overtakes Bezos: Top 10 richest people in the world in 2025

Mark Zuckerberg has overtaken Jeff Bezos to become the third-richest person in the world with a nearly 12 per cent increase of about $28.4 billion. Zuckerberg holds roughly 13 per cent of Meta's earnings, which is valued as of August 2025 at $268.4 billion, compared to Jeff Bezos, who is valued at $247.4 billion. Elon Musk remains the world’s richest person with an expected wealth of $403.5 billion.
Forbes wealth ranking, August 1, 2025
- Elon Musk - Tesla CEO, Elon Musk has held the position since May 2024
- Larry Ellison - Oracle's chief, holds the second position for the second month in a row, with an expected valuation of $306 billion
- Mark Zuckerberg - Meta CEO, has had good fortune following the 40 per cent jump in the share price since falling to its lowest point in April.
- Jeff Bezos - Amazon Founder, Bezos, who was in the news for his extravagant wedding, is valued at $247.4 billion with a 7 per cent rise in Amazon shares.
- Larry Page - Co-founder of Google, Larry Page is valued at $158B with a 9 per cent uptick in Alphabet shares.
- Jensen Huang - NVIDIA CEO is valued $154.8 billion, and owns 3 per cent of the company.
- Sergey Brin - He is also the co-founder of Google; his wealth increased by $11.3 billion, estimated at $150.8 billion.
- Steve Ballmer - Former Microsoft CEO, Steve Ballmer's net worth is $148.7 billion, gained $7.5 billion over the past month due to the 7% surge in Microsoft shares.
- Warren Buffett- The 94-year-old value decreased by 1 per cent over the last month and dropped from 6th to 9th with an estimated value of $143.4 billion
- Bernard Arnault- He dropped from 9th to 10th even after adding $4.5 billion to his net worth. He is now valued at $142.9 billion.
Notably, Mark Zuckerberg's wealth has increased by over $100 billion in 2025 alone, one of the largest jumps among the billionaires as tracked by Bloomberg and Forbes. Bloomberg had already put Zuckerberg ahead of Bezos in May, but Forbes ranked him ahead in August. These changes in the ranking of Zuckerberg and Bezos are related to the fluctuation of share prices, as both of the billionaires' net worth are heavily tied to their equity holdings.