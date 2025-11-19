Mark Epstein, brother of Jeffrey Epstein, apologised after the viral email which implicated that the US President Donald Trump had an illicit relationship with former US President Bill Clinton. "The only thing I responded to, because people got crazy, was the Bubba reference and they tried to pin it on Clinton," said Mark in a telephonic interview with NewsNation's Chris Cuomo on Tuesday, November 18.

He clarified that Trump blowing Bubba is not a reference to Bill Clinton, but did not specify the identity. "I made a public statement that it was not any reference to Bill Clinton, I like Bill Clinton, and I'm sorry for him that he has to go through that," said Mark Epstein.

Trump blowing Bubba

Earlier, after the Congressional disclosure of the emails between Mark Epstein and Jeffrey Epstein, one particular email became viral where he wrote, “Ask him (Steve Bannon) if Putin has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba?” and added, "You and your boy Donnie can make a remake of the movie Get Hard." Since November 15, social media claims have started to circulate referring to Bubba as Bill Clinton. Now, Bubba is a famous nickname of Bill Clinton. It referenced "DONNI TEE," "your boy Donnie," as well as "Trump." Soon, another theory started to circulate on social media, which claims that Bubba was a horse owned by Ghislaine Maxwell. However, Mark denied that it was a horse either. “They were simply part of a humorous private exchange between two brothers and were never meant for public release or to be interpreted as serious remarks,” said Mark.