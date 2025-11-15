/Many feared dead in Sweden’s Stockholm after bus ramped into pedestrians

The first responders, police, emergency services and ambulances rushed to the incident spot. Valhallavägen was closed between Odengatan and Engelbrektsgatan as the operation continued.
On Friday (Nov 14), many in central Stockholm were hit by a bus. The accident occurred on Valhallavägen near the Royal Institute of Technology. The authorities are yet to release data on the casualties; many have been injured. The first responders: police, emergency services and ambulances rushed to the incident spot. Valhallavägen was closed between Odengatan and Engelbrektsgatan as the operation continued.