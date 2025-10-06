/Man tries ferrying bags of cocaine from UK to Dubai in his stomach, dies of overdose after explosion

Jensen Westhead packed multiple packets of cocaine to take them to Dubai without anyone noticing. However, one of the bags exploded in his stomach, killing him and leading to an investigation that has not led to the arrest of four people.
A 20-year-old British man swallowed several bags of cocaine at a hotel in Manchester, and two days later, they exploded on a flight to Dubai. Jensen Westhead was found dead in a hotel in December last year after the drug leaked into his system, causing an overdose. Four people have been charged with conspiracy to fraudulently evade the prohibition on exportation of a Class A drug. The police said that Jensen boarded a flight to the United Arab Emirates after ingesting multiple packets of cocaine, and one of the packages "burst in his stomach" two days later. An investigation was initiated into the death of the man from Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire, after he was found dead at the three-star Hotel Avalon in Dubai. Officials said that cocaine leaked into his body and caused him to overdose. One of the four persons has also been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
Lancaster Police said, "On 2nd December 2024, Jensen Westhead swallowed a number of packages of cocaine at a hotel in Manchester before boarding a flight from Manchester Airport, arriving in Dubai on 3rd December 2024." They added that "Westhead of Thornton Cleveleys, was sadly found dead at the Hotel Avalon in Dubai on 4th December." The Lancashire Police opened an investigation into the incident. Now, months later, four people have been arrested and charged in the death of Westhead and the conspiracy to fraudulently transfer cocaine.
The people charged in the cocaine incident include Rebecca Hatch, Glenn Hatch, Alexander Tofton and Steven Stephenson, who has also been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine. They will appear before Lancaster Magistrates' Court on October 31.