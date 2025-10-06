/Man tries ferrying bags of cocaine from UK to Dubai in his stomach, dies of overdose after explosion

A 20-year-old British man swallowed several bags of cocaine at a hotel in Manchester, and two days later, they exploded on a flight to Dubai. Jensen Westhead was found dead in a hotel in December last year after the drug leaked into his system, causing an overdose. Four people have been charged with conspiracy to fraudulently evade the prohibition on exportation of a Class A drug. The police said that Jensen boarded a flight to the United Arab Emirates after ingesting multiple packets of cocaine, and one of the packages "burst in his stomach" two days later. An investigation was initiated into the death of the man from Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire, after he was found dead at the three-star Hotel Avalon in Dubai. Officials said that cocaine leaked into his body and caused him to overdose. One of the four persons has also been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine.