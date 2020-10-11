Man shot dead at dueling Denver protests, suspect in custody

A man was fatally shot on Saturday during dueling protests by left-wing and right-wing groups in downtown Denver.

The police, in consequence, arrested a suspect they said was working as a private security guard.

An NBC News affiliate, KUSA-TV, said on its website that the man taken arrested for the shooting was a security guard hired by the television station to provide protection to its crew.

The shooting took place in a courtyard at the Denver Art Museum during a “Patriot Rally” that was met by counter-protests by groups who dubbed their rally a “BLM-Antifa Soup Drive.”

Neither the victim nor the suspected shooter has been identified by authorities. There were no other arrests during the competing rallies.