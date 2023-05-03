Man accused of killing five neighbours in Texas arrested after manhunt for days

The man accused of fatally shooting five neighbours in a Texas home has been taken into custody after dayslong manhunt, the police said in a statement, on Tuesday (May 2). This comes after nearly four days of false alarms and few apparent leads. The 38-year-old suspect, Francisco Oropesa, was taken into custody around 7:00 pm (local time), said the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.



San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon told NBC news, Oropesa was apprehended in Cut and Shoot, Texas which is a few kilometres away from Cleveland, Texas, where the killings took place. The shooting took place after neighbours had asked Oropesa to stop firing his rifle on Friday night, when he stepped out of his house and shot rounds with an AR-15-style rifle, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said on Saturday.



Initially, authorities were waiting for the fingerprints to confirm the person arrested is Oropesa. The suspect has now been taken to the Montgomery County Jail and is charged with first-degree murder said the district attorney. This comes after more than 250 law enforcement officials and a total of $80,000 in rewards, were involved in Oropesa’s manhunt, who had eluded Texas authorities after the shooting on Friday.



Law enforcement had been using the suspect's cellphone to track him but said that the trail went cold Saturday evening. A statement by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office also said that a press conference will be held by San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers and the FBI-Houston to give more details about Oropesa's arrest.



The arrest also comes days after more details were revealed about Oropesa who was first removed by an immigration judge back in 2009. However, the suspect’s current immigration status remains unclear and it is also not known how long he was in the US since last deported.



In a statement, on Monday, the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), said that it identified the suspect as a Mexican and confirmed that he was apprehended and deported several times. Oropesa was also convicted of driving while intoxicated in January 2012 in Montgomery County, Texas and sentenced to jail, the department added.



The gunman shot Wilson Garcia, the father of the one-month-old's wife, Sonia Argentina Guzman, before killing three other adults - Diana Velazquez Alvarado (21), Julisa Molina Rivera (31), Jose Jonathan Casarez (18) - and Garcia’s son, Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman (8).