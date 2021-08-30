Malaysia PM comes in contact with Covid patient, in quarantine now

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yakoob's office said on Monday that he was under quarantine after a close contact with a Covid-19 patient.

The office did not say whether he had been tested for coronavirus or how long he would be in quarantine.

Sabri was sworn in as prime minister earlier this month. He succeeded Muhyiddin Yassin who resigned after failing to hold onto a narrow majority in parliament.

He takes charge amid public anger over the handling of the pandemic, with a recent surge in COVID-19 cases to record highs and downgraded growth forecasts after the economy has been battered by extended lockdowns.

