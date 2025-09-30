/Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in London, Indian High Commission condemned it

The Indian High Commission condemns the vandalism of Mahatama Gandhi's statue in central London.
On Monday (Sep 29), a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised in central London. This incident that took place in Tavistock Square came just days before Gandhi Jayanti. The statue was on the India’s Father of the Nation in a seated and meditating was defaced and there were disturbing graffiti made on it. Officials reached the site and informed the ground reality to local authorities. The Indian High Commission (IHC) in London also took note of the incident and condemned it saying it ‘is deeply saddened and strongly condemns the shameful act of vandalism of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square in London.’
On X, the IHC expressed, “This is not just vandalism, but a violent attack on the idea of nonviolence, three days before the international day of nonviolence, and on the legacy of the Mahatma. The Indian High Commission has taken this up strongly with local authorities for immediate action, and our team is already on site, coordinating with authorities to restore the statue to its original dignity.”