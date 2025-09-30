/Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in London, Indian High Commission condemned it

On Monday (Sep 29), a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised in central London. This incident that took place in Tavistock Square came just days before Gandhi Jayanti. The statue was on the India’s Father of the Nation in a seated and meditating was defaced and there were disturbing graffiti made on it. Officials reached the site and informed the ground reality to local authorities. The Indian High Commission (IHC) in London also took note of the incident and condemned it saying it ‘is deeply saddened and strongly condemns the shameful act of vandalism of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square in London.’