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Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes eastern Japan near Tokyo, JMA says

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Nov 06, 2026, 16:42 IST | Updated: Nov 06, 2026, 17:08 IST
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes eastern Japan near Tokyo, JMA says

Earthquake near Tokyo: Japan Meteorological Agency reports preliminary 6.1 magnitude Photograph: (WION Web Desk)

Story highlights

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake has struck eastern Japan near Tokyo, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Details on the epicentre, depth and any damage are still emerging. Read the full story here.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 struck eastern Japan near Tokyo on Friday (Nov 06), the Japan Meteorological Agency said. At the time of this report's publication, no tsunami warning had been issued. The shallow quake hit at 7:39 pm (1039 GMT) in the sea off the coast of the country's Kanto region, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on its website.

What is known so far

- Magnitude: 6.1
- Location: Eastern Japan, near Tokyo
- Reported by: Japan Meteorological Agency

Japan is among the world’s most earthquake-prone nations, sitting at the junction of four major tectonic plates along the Pacific Ring of Fire. The archipelago sees around 1,500 quakes every year, most of them mild but not always harmless.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a Senior Sub-Editor and Journalist at WION News, specialising in geopolitics, global conflicts, and international diplomacy. With over five years of frontline ...Read More

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