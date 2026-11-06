/Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes eastern Japan near Tokyo, JMA says

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 struck eastern Japan near Tokyo on Friday (Nov 06), the Japan Meteorological Agency said. At the time of this report's publication, no tsunami warning had been issued. The shallow quake hit at 7:39 pm (1039 GMT) in the sea off the coast of the country's Kanto region, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on its website.

What is known so far

- Magnitude: 6.1

- Location: Eastern Japan, near Tokyo

- Reported by: Japan Meteorological Agency