/Magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolts east coast of Russia's Kamchatka

Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula experienced an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 at 5:31 am on Wednesday. However, no immediate reports of damage or casualties were found.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 jolted off the east coast of Kamchatka, Russia, on Wednesday. The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km, according to a report by the USGS.
The site is also 155 km SE of Petropavlovsk of Russia.
(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)