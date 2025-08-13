/Magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolts east coast of Russia's Kamchatka

LOGIN
Published: Aug 13, 2025, 12:00 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 12:00 IST
Representational Image. Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula experienced an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 at 5:31 am on Wednesday. However, no immediate reports of damage or casualties were found.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 jolted off the east coast of Kamchatka, Russia, on Wednesday. The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km, according to a report by the USGS.

The site is also 155 km SE of Petropavlovsk of Russia. However, no immediate reports of damage or casualties were found.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

