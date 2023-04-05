LIVE updates | Macron in China: French president arrives in China for three-day visit
Macron and US President Joe Biden agreed in a telephone call ahead of a visit to Beijing by Macron to engage China to hasten the end of the war in Ukraine, the Elysee Palace said on Wednesday.
"The two leaders have mentioned their joint willingness to engage China to accelerate the end of the war in Ukraine and take part in building sustainable peace in the region," Macron's office said in a statement.
Russia-Ukraine war and trade ties
The visit comes against the backdrop of Beijing's peace plans to end the ongoing fighting in Ukraine. China had floated the form of a 12-point foreign ministry paper for a gradual de-escalation of the war, which has led to multiple crises globally, including food and fuel.
Also, the Western leaders and Ukrainian allies will seek resetting ties with an important economic partner China amid an evident shift in the world order. Some reports claimed that Macron will visit China hoping to persuade Beijing to not support Russia's invasion of Ukraine apart from attempting to forge closer ties with a crucial trade partner.
Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will land in China on Wednesday (April 5), in a rare and significant three-day state visit amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
Macron and von der Leyen are also scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This will be von der Leyen's first trip since becoming European Commission president and Macron last visited China in 2019.
French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese state media said. He began a three-day visit during which he will meet his counterpart Xi Jinping.
"French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Beijing to kick off his state visit to China from April 5 to 7," state broadcaster CGTN reported.