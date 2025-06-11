/Los Angeles protests: Amid curfew, mass arrests being initiated as protestors flout orders, says LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday (June 10) said that “dozens of arrests” have been made as several protest groups continue to gather in the designated curfew zone.

In a post on X, it said, “Multiple groups continue to congregate on 1st St between Spring and Alameda. Those groups are being addressed and mass arrests are being initiated. Curfew is in effect.”

“Dozens of arrests have been made f﻿or failing to disperse at the scene of an Unlawful Assembly,” the police said in a later post.

Similar protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Trump administration have now spread to major cities like New York, Chicago, Seattle, Denver, San Francisco, Atlanta and more.

Meanwhile, up to 100 employees reportedly suspected of being in the country illegally were caught, witnesses said, in what immigration officers claimed was its largest Nebraska enforcement action since President Donald Trump became president.

Outside of Glenn Valley Foods, community activists, a pastor among them, reported seeing individuals being taken out of the plant. Some were put into three 15-passenger vans. Others were put onto a bus with boarded windows and a law enforcement escort.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Tuesday (Jun 10) declared an overnight curfew in the downtown area of the second-largest city of the United States as the unrest and vandalism continue amid protests against immigration raids.

“I have declared a local emergency and issued a curfew for downtown Los Angeles to stop the vandalism, to stop the looting,” Bass told reporters.

This comes after a federal judge denied California Governor Gavin Newsom's request for an immediate restraining order to block the Trump administration's decision to deploy thousands of National Guard and Marines in Los Angeles.